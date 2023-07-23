Thomas Consiglio, 98, passed away at 1:20 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence.
Born November 17, 1924, in St. Louis, Mo., he was the son of Thomas Consiglio and Frances Garafalo Louden.
Thomas was a U.S. Navy Veteran, on the USS Cowpens, Machinist Mate 2c, SV6, US NR.
On November 25, 1948, he married June J Austin.
Surviving is a son, Joe (RaNell) Consiglio of Hartford, a daughter, Debra (Daniel) Waugh of Hartford, and a brother, Jerry (Nancy) Consiglio of Sierra Vista, Az.; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly Consiglio (Brenda), Christopher (Beth) Waugh, Danielle (Matt) Fea, William (Kristen) Consiglio, and Hannah Consiglio; 2 great grandchildren, Thomas Waugh and Cory Fea.
Along with his wife, June, he was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Consiglio and Frances (Garafalo) Louden and his stepfather Lyman Louden; brother Joseph William Consiglio, stepsister Betty Mae Lookiebill, and 1 grandchild Catherin Consiglio.
Visitation will be from 9-11:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 11 am with Dr. Rick Patrick. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon where military graveside rites will be conducted by Alton V.F.W. 1308.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of one’s choice.