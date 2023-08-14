Thomas L. Butkovich, 74, passed away August 7, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born February 4, 1949 in Wood River, he was the so of Joseph and Virginia (Gernigin) Butkovich.
Tom had worked as a laborer out of Wood River Labor Local #338 for many years before retiring.
On October 8, 1983 in Wood River he married Patricia Sturgill. She survives.
Surviving also are a niece, Libby Garvey and nephew, Josh Butkovich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph Butkovich.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Friday, August 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.
Private interment will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Patricia Butkovich in care of expenses.