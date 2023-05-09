Thomas Becker

Thomas Frederick Becker, 73, died at 2:15 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 16, 1950 in Carrollton, IL, he was the son of David Frederick and Kathleen (Coates) Becker. Mr. Becker served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a machinist from the Olin Corporation. He married Patricia A. Holterfield, which ended in divorce. He then married Tomma Jo Baker on August 31, 2001. She preceded him in death. Surviving is a daughter, Dana Turner (Marty) of Jerseyville, two sons, Matt Becker (Trina) of Charleston, IL, and Chris Becker (Megan) of Springfield, IL, 11 grandchildren, Jonah, Jackson, Morgan, Mattisan, Ethan, Elle, Brody, Abel, Jalin, Kenyan and Parker. He is also survived by a sister, Kaydeen Withrow (Lloyd) of Carrollton, and a sister-in-law, Monica Becker. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don David Becker. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
