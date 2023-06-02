Theresa Sullivan

Theresa Jo Sullivan, 30, entered into heaven, February 25, 2023.
She was born to John and Julia Sullivan on March 25, 1992 in Waterloo, IA.
Surviving are her parents, John Sullivan and Julia Schall; maternal grandmother, Jean Kincaid. Sadly she leaves behind her five children, Dustin 15, Jace 10, Kendall 8, Owen and Olivia 6 all of Shipman; her fiancé Curtis Dunce of Alton; two half -sisters, Gena Eicknanna, Crystal Moesner; one half-brother, Brandon Radcliff; special aunt, Missy of Alton; also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Theresa was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Donald Hilderbrand and Rose Vinyard from Cottage Hills; an uncle, Damon Hilderbrand from Shipman; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Lucille Sullivan; an uncle and godfather, Tim Sullivan and his son Blue Schmidt; an uncle, Brian Sullivan, all from Iowa.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Theresa’s life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Rev. Stephen Gray officiating. Theresa’s father John will give the eulogy.
Memorials have been designated to John.
Theresa will be sadly missed and loved by many. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts.