OTTERVILLE
Thelma Ann Powers, 66, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence.
Surviving are her husband: Jeff Powers of Otterville
3 Daughters:
Jennifer (Gary) Scott of Jerseyville
Christina (Chad) Malloy of Jerseyville
DeAnna Greer of Kane
Step-son: Ryan Powers of Cottage Hills
Sister: Charlotte (Joe) Sagez of Fieldon
Brother: Charles W. (June) Ross Jr. of Jerseyville
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of family led Memorial Service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to The Family, in care of the funeral home.