OTTERVILLE

Thelma Ann Powers, 66, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence. 

Surviving are her husband: Jeff Powers of Otterville 

3 Daughters: 

Jennifer (Gary) Scott of Jerseyville

Christina (Chad) Malloy of Jerseyville

DeAnna Greer of Kane

Step-son: Ryan Powers of Cottage Hills

Sister: Charlotte (Joe) Sagez of Fieldon 

Brother: Charles W. (June) Ross Jr. of Jerseyville 

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of family led Memorial Service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home. 

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to The Family, in care of the funeral home. 