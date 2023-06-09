Thelma Burress

Thelma Tucker Burress, whose kindness toward others will be remembered by all who knew her, passed away at age 104 on June 5, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with family by her side. Thelma was born on August 6, 1918 on the Tucker family farm in Brighton, Illinois. She was the daughter of Mabel and Allen Tucker. Thelma graduated from Brighton High School. In 1942 she graduated from the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Alton, Illinois as a member of the second class of nurses at AMH.
Thelma married Aubrey Burress on March 9, 1942. He preceded her in death after 72 years of marriage. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Mildred, Lucy and Allen.
She is survived by two children, Robert (Lynn) Burress of Leesburg, Indiana and Martha (James) Brown of Cedaredge, Colorado. Her grandchildren include Kyle (Tali) Burress, Heather (Just) Burress, Chris (Choni) Brown, Elizabeth (Pat) Brown, Katie McMullen, and Sarah (Nathan) Talley and great-grandchildren Aubrie, Asher, Alton and Malloy. She is also survived by former daughter-in-law Mary Kay Sanders and numerous nieces and nephews.
From Alton, Thelma and Aubrey moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, where she especially enjoyed time with family, traveling, golf and horse racing. Thelma resided at Evergreen Place in Alton in recent years and very much appreciated their kind attention to her needs.
Anderson Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements, with services to be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.