Terry Osterman

Terry R. Osterman, 74, of Hamburg, IL, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born on December 1, 1948, in Michael, IL to Fred and Lillian Fern (Jones) Osterman.
Terry is survived by his mother, Fern Osterman of Kampsville, two sons, Michael Osterman of Kampsville and Marty (Chrissy) Osterman of Carrollton, three grandchildren, Steven Osterman, Kaitlyn (Luke) Schnettgoecke, and Carter Osterman, all of Carrollton, four great-grandchildren, a brother, Larry Osterman of Hamburg, and sister Diana Franklin of Nebo. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Osterman, a sister-in-law, Sheryl Osterman and brother-in-law, Kent Franklin.
Terry was a 1968 graduate of Calhoun High School. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. During his service in the Vietnam War, he honorably received an Army Commendation Medal.
He worked as a construction laborer for Local #968 until his retirement.
Family services will be held at a later date.
