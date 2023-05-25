Terry Lynn Ferris, 64, of Maryville, IL passed away at 12:10 a.m. Wed. May 24, 2023 at River Crossing of Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born Dec. 28, 1958 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara Carline (Newcombe) Digby and James Mitchell.
Terry earned her Master’s degree in teaching and had been a Behavioral and Special Education teacher for grades K-12 and had worked in the Hazelwood School District. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was also very artistic and loved to fish and read her Bible and was a member of Maunie 1st Church of God in Maunie, IL.
Survivors include a daughter: Lindsey Ferris; 2 grandchildren: Danny Sullivan and Zoey Rose Leroy; 2 great-grandchildren: Caidin and Cohen Sullivan; and 3 sisters: Vicky Tarrence, Sandy Ballard and Shirley Huller; as well as her loving companion: Wayne Miller; half siblings: James “Jimbo” Mitchell, Traci Sheets, Robin Grimont and Kelly Wilson; and step-siblings: Mike Digby, Debbie Kroeger and Pam Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father: Harold Digby; and a brother: Robert Hays.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.