Terry Dean Copeland, 59, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at his home on Monday, August 28, 2023. He was born August 22, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, a son of the late Donald Dean and Betty Jane (Elliott) Copeland. He married the love of his life, Karen Lynn (Black) Copeland on March 21, 1987, at Tri-City Tabernacle in Granite City and she survives. Terry retired from A.G. Edwards after 25 years of dedicated service in information technology. He loved his days of gardening, tending to his yard and working in his garage. He also enjoyed music and drumming and photography. He cherished his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife of over 36 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Nicole Copeland of Collinsville; two daughters and a son-in-law, Hannah Copeland of Edwardsville and Holly and Anthony Vaccaro of Destin, Florida; four grandchildren, Xavier Dotson, Carter Copeland, Autumn Copeland and Brooklynn Copeland; one precious grandchild on the way, Theo Vaccaro; a sister, Karen Ruth Sheppard of Granite City; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Trudy Black of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Tyler Copeland. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with his brother-in-law, Reverend Timothy Michael Black officiating. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to the American Diabetes Association and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
