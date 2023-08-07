Terry Buhs

Terry M. Buhs, 73, passed away at 12:24 am on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Alton, IL.
He was born on September 4, 1949, in Alton, Illinois to Merna (nee Fite) and Melvin Buhs .
He married Cathleen Carnahan on September 5, 1969. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2019.
Terry earned his Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he also was a member of the basketball team. He worked at Wegman Electric for over 30 years where he served as President of the company. Terry was also Governor of the Illinois chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association from 2014 to 2019. Terry enjoyed boating at the Lake of the Ozarks and watching the St. Louis Cardinals (except maybe this last year). He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his mother, Merna Buhs of Woodburn; two sons, Matt (Nancy) Buhs of Moro and Adam (Wylie) Buhs of Bethalto; six grandchildren, Jacob Buhs, Caleb ( Brianna) Buhs, Will Buhs, Dalton Buhs, Josie Buhs, and Harper Buhs; his brother, Dennis (Steph) Buhs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Terry was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 4 to 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11 am.
Inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.