Terrence Taviner

Terrence “Terry” Taviner, 73, died at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at his home in Alton. Born July 14, 1950 in Carrollton, he was the son of Glenn and Shirley (Breden) Taviner. Terry served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a hot bed operator for Laclede Steel. On December 28, 1985 he married the former Karen Gutierrez in Bethalto. She survives. Also surviving are two stepsons, John Fullagar of Alton and Rick Fullagar of Alton, a brother, Stephen Taviner of Hardin, and three sisters, Cheryl Schwab of Jerseyville, Marian Russell of Waverly, IL, and Barb Burris of Hardin, two nephews, Craig Burris (Kim), Shad Burris (Cheri), a niece, Cori Lewis, and great nieces and nephews, Gracie, Sam, Colten, and Cale Burris, and Garret and Lauren Lewis. A memorial visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of military honors at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Immediately following the military honors, there will be a celebration of Terry’s life at the Alton VFW Post 1308. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
