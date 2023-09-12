Teresa Ann Cox, 60, passed away 3:14 pm, September 5, 2023 at Bria Care Center of Alton.
Born July 1, 1963 in Alton, she was the daughter of Louis Howard and Ella Mae (Uchtman) Swain.
She had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
In August of 1991, she married Alan Cox, Sr. He survives.
Surviving also are three sons, Alan Cox, Jr., Phillip M. Cox, Josh Arnold; daughter, Jennifer Cox; and step-daughter, Jennifer Cox; and three brothers, William M. Swain, David Swain, and Joseph Pipkin.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.