Ted Cook, 70, died at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 3, 1952 in Wood River, IL, the son of the late Roy and Blanche (Smith) Cook. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in East Alton. Ted enjoyed bird watching and loved John Wayne movies. He worked as an operator for an asphalt company for many years. On March 17, 1978 he married Susan ‘Jo’line Hamilton, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Brandy Michelle Severns (Ron) of Boonville, MO, two sons, Ted Michael Cook Jr. of Bunker Hill and Travis Cook (Amy) of Wood River, nine grandchildren, Canaan Cook, Leslie Cook, Cody O’Bryan, Kayla McCampbell, Alex Severns, Travis O’Bryan, Todd Andrew Cook, Ashlyn Cook and Alex Goltz, seven great grandchildren, Aurorah O’Bryan, Axle O’Bryan, Aubree O ‘Bryan, Dallas O’Bryan, Addelyn O’Bryan, Kash O’Bryan and Alaysia McCampbell, two brothers, Tom Cook of Bethalto, Toby Cook of East Alton and one sister, Trudy Brown of East Alton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Emerson O’Bryan and one sister Terrie Skelton. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
