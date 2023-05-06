Wood River
Suzanne M. Brown, 71, passed away 4:10 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Bria Health Care of wood River.
Born May 14, 1951 in St. Peters, MO, she was the daughter of Alfred and Lillian (Schwendmann) Smith.
She was a licensed practical nurse in private home health care.
She married Kenneth Brown on December 5, 1992. He survives.
Survivng also are sons, Larrin Lewis, Josh (Sarah) Lewis, Kenny Lee Brown; daughters, Julia (Todd) Brockman, Celine (Darren) Winter, Kimberly Schreier, Laurie Francois, Kendra Barnes; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Dan Smith; sister, Mary Snyder; and sister-in-law, Debbie Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Scott Smith, Randy Smith; and sister, Faye Helderman.
Private burial will be in Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.