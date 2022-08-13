Rosewood Heights
Susan M. Sheff, 77, of Rosewood Heights passed away Thursday, August 12, 2022 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehab.
She was born May 26, 1945 in Alton to Leslie and Lela (Ballard) Guthrie. She married Maurice “Mo” Sheff April 25, 1964 in Bethalto.
Susan spent 10 years working at Olin and 25 years driving a school bus for the Roxana School District. She coached softball and soccer and loved spending time with kids. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and being active. She was an avid Cardinals’ fan.
She is survived by her husband Mo Sheff of Rosewood Heights; son, Ron Sheff of Rosewood Heights; daughter, Kristi Schulmeister of Carterville and three grandchildren, Jordan Allensworth, Hanna Schulmeister and Tim Sheff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carl Guthrie and sisters, Doris Huff and Mary Jane Fairless.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.