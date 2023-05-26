Steven John Dittrich, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 5:03 a.m. Thurs. May 25, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care.
He was born Nov. 22, 1957 in Granite City to the late Charles “Dietch” & Juliann (Lang) Dittrich.
On Aug. 22, 2009 he and Nancy Louise (Wittenbrink) Hutson were married in Maryville, IL. She survives.
Steve retired from Olin Winchester after 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and was a loving family man who enjoyed being outdoors, boating and camping.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 sons: Brian (Tara Knight) Hutson and Bruce (Lorie) Hutson of Granite City; grandchildren; nephews; and 5 siblings: Charlie (Pat) Dittrich of Granite City, Mike (Garnetta) Dittrich of Ottumwa, IA, Joe (Joani) Dittrich of Granite City, Dan Dittrich of Granite City and DeDe (Randy) Moore of Collinsville, IL.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matt “Dietch” Dittrich.
Services are pending.
