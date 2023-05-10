Steve Mueller of Alton played his final game on May 7, 2023. After some recent health struggles Steve ended an illustrious career at 58 years old and headed to the Field of Dreams. Steve was the son of the late Earl and Janice (Jun) Mueller. Steve enjoyed Cardinals baseball with family and friends. The most fun was attending the games at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Until last year Steve had worked at Lowe's in Alton, for 10 years of service, wheeling around the store helping home-improvement DIYers find materials for their projects. Prior jobs included time at Record Bar, Knight of Columbus Clubroom bartender, Sporlan Valve Company, and Impact CIL.
Steve was an inquisitive man who loved trivia. Steve participated and ran several trivia nights, including a weekly trivia night held at the Alton Knights of Columbus. He was always up for a good game of trivia and loved socializing with friends and family. Steve was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served with distinction and honor as past Grand Knight, past District Deputy, and a Clubroom board member for many years.
With no more innings to play and the stadium lights gone dark Steve leaves behind his siblings, Doug (Betty) Mueller of Godfrey, Mike Mueller of Godfrey, Vicki (Jim) Grover of Godfrey, Dan Mueller of Alton, and Missy (SMSgt Jess, USAF, retired) Houk of Mascoutah; nieces and nephews, Tim (Katie) Mueller of Alton, Nick (Amanda) Mueller of Sorento, IL, Elizabeth (Derek) Spanton of WI, Chrissy (Grant) Bailey of IN, Edward Mueller of Alton, Raymond Mueller of Alton, Robert Mueller of Alton, Matthew Mueller of Alton, Ashlin (Kaine) Clark of Florissant, MO, Jeremy Grover of Godfrey, Alysse Houk of Mascoutah, and Rylee Houk of Mascoutah; nine great nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members and special friends.
Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Ann Mueller.
A Visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 3 pm until time of Funeral Liturgy at 6 pm. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service. The burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 5 A's animal shelter in Alton or St. Mary's Catholic School in Alton.
