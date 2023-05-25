Steve Goodbrake

Steve H. Goodbrake, 67, of Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 7, 1955, in Alton, the son of Robert "Bob" Merl and Marjorie (Ray) Goodbrake, Sr. Steve married Jacqueline "Jackie" (Norris) on March 22, 1977.
Steve is a Civic Memorial High School graduate. He was a driver for 42 years at Waste Management.
Along with his wife, Jackie, he is survived by a son and daughter, Kevin (Jodie) Goodrake of Bunker Hill, and Devin Cooper of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Trenton Goodbrake and Jennifer Goodbrake both of Bunker Hill, and Kevin Loker of Brighton; and two brothers, David (Janice) Goodbrake of South Roxana, and Bob Goodbrake of South Roxana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Caroline Goodbrake.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 4 pm until time of service at 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Mike Rorie will officiate.
A private inurnment will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.