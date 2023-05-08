Steve Galayda, age 98, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at his home with his family at his side. Steve was born on December 22, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri to Wasyl & Anna Galayda.
Steve was a World War II veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On February 22, 1955, Steve married Mary Ruth Richerson in St. Louis, MO and Mary passed away on September 14, 2015. In his younger years, Steve worked as an oiler for John I. Hay Barge Line Company, a job that he loved. After moving to Granite City, Steve worked for Union Starch Company and then for Granite City Steel, where he retired from after many years of dedicated service. He was an avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fan and he also loved watching football. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he cherished. Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Galayda.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Eddy Trim of Granite City, IL; son, Steve Alan Galayda; special friend, Lisa Hillmer; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Reese Cemetery in Hallidayboro, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. or Metro east Humane Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
