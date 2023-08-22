Stephen Hoehn Aug 22, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen "Steve" L. Hoehn, 79, died 8/13/2023, Sun. at his home.Life Celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. service time Fri. 8/18/23 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sign up for daily obituaries Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. AdVantageNews.com Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles ArticlesAttorney vows to push ahead with gun caseRoxana mourning loss of 1st grade teacherProbe continues into Illinois PPP loan fraudIndictments in DCFS fraud caseEarly morning roll over crash in AltonThree arrested in East Alton Meth searchAlton School Board seats new memberTwo fatal crashes in region overnightAlton man sentenced on drug chargesCalhoun County meth arrest