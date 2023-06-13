Stacey Baldwin

Stacey M. Baldwin, 48, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home.
She was born on April 14, 1975 in Danvers, MA the daughter of Herbert Baldwin and Margaret Graffam.
Stacey had worked as a Veterinarian's Assistant before working as a daycare provider. She was lover of nature, animals, and her fellow man. Stacey will be remembered as one who would help anyone in anyway she could. Stacey loved making cookies with her grandchildren. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Stacey is survived by her mother, Margaret Baldwin; her spouse, James Smith; two children, Morgan Hackney and Jacob Hackney, both of Jay, Maine; two step-daughters, Chelsea (Jennifer) Joswig of St. Petersburg, FL, and Amanda Smith of St. Petersburg, FL; four siblings, Charles Baldwin, Marcus Reilly, Keith Eaton, and Caitlyn Lasher; two grandchildren, Elliot Roy and Arabella Hackney; a step-grandson, Oliver Crandall; and many other relatives and friends.
Stacey is preceded in death by her father, Herbert; and two brothers, Scott Baldwin and Mark Baldwin.
Cremation rites will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
