Shirley VanGorkom, age 83, of Madison, IL, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Shirley was born on September 16, 1939 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Joseph LaBouyer and Virginia Robbers.
Shirley retired from Des Peres Hospital as a LPN and unit secretary after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed bowling and collecting angel figurines. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Shirley loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Frans VanGorkom; sister, Patricia Davis; and by her stepfathers, Leonard Harper and Milton Robbers.
She is survived by her loving sons, Charles Coerver of Wentzville, MO, Jerry (Penny) Coerver of Sedalia, MO and Jeff Coerver of Sedalia, MO; dear siblings, Leonard (Gloria) Harper, Candace Chamberlain, Michael (Jocelyn) Harper and Richard (Mary Beth) Harper all of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Matthew (Suzi) Coerver, Eric (Danica) Coerver, Dustin Johnson and Erica Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, St. Louis, MO at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.