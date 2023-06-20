It’s incredibly difficult to sum up the impact and influence a mother has on those around her, especially in the form of an obituary. Our loving mother, Shirley Stephenson, age 96, passed away peacefully while sleeping, on June 16, 2023, having suffered a series of strokes during the prior month.
Shirley was born in 1926 to Kenneth and Minnie Strahan, at home as was customary, in Roxana, IL. Her wonderful siblings were Larry, Beverly and Dale Strahan. Their father tragically passed away early in their lives, and so the four children were raised by their mother alone, who worked numerous jobs to support them, and loved them with all of her heart. Each of the Strahan children were warm and caring people, whose families remained close their whole lives, as has our own immediate family, a tribute to Minnie’s influence.
Shirley attained her R.N. and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, specializing in Neonatal and Postpartum care for new mothers. In 1950, she married charming Mechanical Engineer George F. (Fred) Stephenson. They spent 65 years together prior to his passing in 2015, and raised four daughters, beginning with unexpected twins Jan and Diane (John), followed by Lori (Jim) and Terri (Bill). Grandsons Jake (Rachel), Jim (Kristen), Joe (Autumn) and Michael (Katie) followed, and recently, two great-grandsons, Rex and Eli.
Shirley was a deeply caring, devout woman who spent her life thinking of others. She surrounded herself with family and a few close friends, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. A lifelong servant of her Lord, she felt the call to witness, and did so frequently and enthusiastically. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all adored her.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on June 27, at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Road, Webster Groves, MO 63119. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, followed by internment at nearby St. Paul’s Churchyard. Friends and family are invited to attend a light lunch at the church, immediately following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Pet Guardians, using the following link: https://givebutter.com/gpgmemorial