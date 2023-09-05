Shirley Pasley

Shirley Irene Pasley, age 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Shirley was born on September 9, 1934 in Mitchell, IL, a daughter of the late Harold and Flora (Miller) Raymond.
On October 28, 1951, Shirley Miller married Cedric “C.G” Guy Pasley in Arkansas, and C.G. passed away on September 22, 2019. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Shirley was an amazing cook and enjoyed going shopping. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Shirley loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Donaldson, Theresa Morgan and Peggy Raymond.
She is survived by her loving children, Melody (Robert) McElroy of Granite City, IL and Michael (Brenda) Pasley Sr. of O’Fallon, IL; proud grandmother to Rebecca, Angela, Brent, Nathan and Michael Jr.; proud great-grandmother to Brendan, Jaxon, Mia, Ashlyn and Zachary; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL., with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating.
