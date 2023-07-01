Moro
Shirley M. Lindow, 82, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Alhambra Care Center.
She was born on September 15, 1940, in St. Louis County, Missouri, the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Adams) Roemelin. She married Darrel D. Lindow on December 29, 1959, in Bunker Hill, and he survives.
Other survivors include three sons, Doug (Mary Lou) Lindow of Cherry Hill, NJ, Larry (Lisa) Lindow of Lakeland, FL, David (Becky) Lindow of Lake Ariel, PA, a daughter, Anita (Tom) Willow of Arlington, OH, a daughter in law: Geralyn Lindow of Moro, twenty-seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Shirley graduated Edwardsville High School class of 1958. She was a homemaker, an Office Manager for Madison County Pest Control, and member of ChristLife Baptist Church in Bunker Hill, IL where she taught Sunday school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Lindow and a brother, Harold Roemelin.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be Monday, July 3, 2023, at ChristLife Church, Bunker Hill. Pastor Larry Lindow will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Camp Manitoumi, Low Point, IL.
