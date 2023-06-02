Shirley Jean Hayden, 90, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born September 16, 1932, in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late George and Martha (Osthoff) Hayden. Shirley had worked for Lenox Bag Company in St. Louis with many years of service as a factory worker. She later worked several years with Bussman Fuse Company in St. Louis. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison and currently a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of traveling and was always helping others throughout her life. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Ruth Hayden, Cindy Hayden, Paula Lyons, Steve Hayden, Daniel Hayden, Mike Hayden, Dale Hayden and Ron Hayden; many cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Earl and Lillie Hayden, Paul and Peggy Hayden and John Hayden.
A private family service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Memorials may be made as Masses. Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois. www.irwinchapel.com