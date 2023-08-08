Shirley Cranmer, 93, died at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born November 3, 1929 in Alton, the daughter of the late Robert and Adeline (Ufert) Carlton. She was a life member of VFW Post 1308 and a member of the 600 Club at Bowl Haven. She married Harry Delt Cranmer, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one daughter, Denise Marin (Anthony) of Godfrey, three sons, Dennis Cranmer (Kathy) of Florida, Jeffery Cranmer (Wendy) of Batchtown, IL and Eric Cranmer (Sonja) of Godfrey, fourteen grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Cranmer and two brothers, Richard Carlton, and Reverend Robert Carlton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
