Sheila Mortland, 66, died at 4:57 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born October 23, 1956 in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Lyndall and Linda (Parrish) Moore. She worked for many years as a certified nurse’s assistant for Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto and Rosewood Care Center of Alton. On May 31, 1991 in Hopkinsville, KY she married Steven Mortland, and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Kimberly Mitchell (John), one son, Joshua Mortland (Natalee), two grandchildren, Zachery Gleason and Kylie Gleason, five great grandchildren, Aubree Gleason, Carter Beasley, Addisyn Gleason, Amelia Gleason and Liam Kraushaar and one sister, Terry Lynn Moore Smith (Frank). Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
