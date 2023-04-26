Sheila Dawdy

Sheila A. Dawdy, 77, passed away on April 24, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on February 25, 1946 to James W. & Ethel (Martin) Calvert in Alton. Sheila married Emil O. Dawdy on Dec 27, 1997 at Otterville Baptist Church. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Piasa and the Moose Lodge. She is survived by her children: Beverly (Kenneth) Ready of Jerseyville and Christopher (Samantha) Dawdy of Oaktown, Indiana; her grandchildren: Brandan (Melissa) LeMarr, Blake (Lisa) LeMarr, Brett (Amber) LeMarr, Jessica Purcell, Seth (Sarah) Dawdy, Lincoln Dawdy, Emily Dawdy, Nathaniel Salazar, and Isaiah Salazar; her 7 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law: Donald Jackson; and her sister-in-law: Gwen Calvert. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Emil O. Dawdy, her siblings: Gene Calvert, Marcella Campbell, Irene Bouillon, and Mary Jackson. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 11:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will take place following the visitation on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor Joel Lohr will officiate the service and burial will take place at Pinetree Cemetery in Patterson, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS