Shawn Smith

Shawn M. Smith, 48, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born June 13, 1975 in Davenport, IA, he was the son of Vernon "Jr." and Carol (Garrett) Smith.
He had been an operator at Conoco-Phillips Refinery for 15 years.
Surviving are his parents, , Vernon and Carol Smith of Moro, IL; daughters, Shelby (William) Fox of Fredericktown, MO, Emily Smith, of Jerseyville, IL, Jillian Smith of Shipman, IL, Audrey Smith of Jerseyville, IL; stepchildren, Evan Baker, Taylor Minner, Mackenzie Minner; grandson, Thomas Hedrick; his fiancé, Jamie Baker; and sisters, Kim West of Kansas City, MO, Kaci Handlery of Ft. Smith, AR.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sheri Jones.
Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River on Wednesday, July 19 from 12-3 pm with a service following. Frank Akers will officiate.