Sharon “Tinker” T. Jameson, 69, of Granite City died on Monday, June 26, 2023 at his home.
He was born on April 15, 1954 in Concord, NH to Harold Frederick Jameson and Dolly Mae (Burnett) Jameson.
Tinker married Mary Joyce McFadden in Cahokia, IL on August 24, 1974.
The U.S. Army veteran retired from the VA hospital as a dental lab technician. Tinker was a collector of canes and walking sticks. He enjoyed travelling when he was able to. He enjoyed Sci-fi and was an old car enthusiast. Tinker got his nickname by always wanting to tinker with things around the house.
Besides his wife, Sharon is survived by a daughter, Sharon Jameson of Fenton, MO; a son Paul (Kristen) Jameson of Collinsville; 6 grandchildren: Megan, Haley, Hannah, Heidi, Braden and Sammuel; a great grandson, Michael and 2 sisters: Cora Schlemmer of East Carondolet, IL and Betty Steinmetz of Cahokia Heights, IL.
Tinker was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, IL. The funeral will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
