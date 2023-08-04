Sharon S. Spengler, 78, died at 3:55 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation. Born October 2, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Reverend Walter Chandler Sr. and Laura Evelyn (Hunt) Chandler. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jeff Gray of Brighton, two grandchildren, Amanda and Anthony Ventimiglia and Brandon Springer, two great grandchildren, Ava and Domonic Ventimiglia and three sisters-in-law, Donna Chandler, Janet Skinner and Gayle Krohn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Spengler and a brother, Walter Chandler Jr. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
