Sharon R. Pope, 80, passed away at 8:45 am on Friday, June 30, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 29, 1942 in Alton, IL to Mildred "Millie" Louise Griffin, and together, Millie and Faye Wasson raised her.
She married Frank Pope on June 30, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2017.
Sharon was active with Secret Pals and took pride in her tennis game. She enjoyed socializing in the community and was an avid supporter of Frank and his involvement with the VFW Post 1308, Masonic Lodge Franklin 25 A.F. and the American Legion of Alton, where her and Frank would listen to weekend bands and dance. Above all, Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished her dog, Baby.
Sharon is survived by her children: Mike Norris of Godfrey and Rebecca "Becky" Reeves (Jerry Stargel - significant other) of Villa Rica, GA.
Grandchildren: Sarah & David Scott III of Godfrey, Tristan Reeves of NV, Jacklyn Reeves of Georgia, and Judith Reeves of Georgia.
Great-grandchildren: Hailee Myers, Gavin Myers, David "Bo" Scott IV, and Adaline Scott.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Myelodysplastic Syndromes.
