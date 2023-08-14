Shane Sanford

Shane C. Sanford, 50, of Kampsville, IL, passed away on Thursday August 3rd, 2023.
Shane was born on February 12th, 1973, in Jerseyville, IL. The son of Mark and late Carolyn Sanford. He resided with Christy Dobson in Kampsville, IL.
Shane worked diving for shells in the Mississippi, for the county highway department, and on the railroad for 9 years. He especially enjoyed the outdoors, from fishing to gardening, to chatting with his friends and family.
Survivors include his father Mark Sanford, brother Bradley Sanford, and children Hunter and Faith Sanford. He was proceeded in death by his mother Carolyn Sanford, and brother Brian Sanford.
Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.
Graveside Rights will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.kallalandschaaf.com.