Sarah Karlas

Sarah Jane Karlas, 79, joined our Lord Jesus at 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at her residence. She was born December 1, 1943 in Alton, the daughter of the late Herbert and Leona (Pohlman) Haug. On April 29, 1967 in Alton, she married Robert Karlas, and he preceded her in death. Surviving is her devoted daughter, Kelly Norman (John) of Alton, one grandchild, Daniel Crutcher (Bailey) of St. Louis, MO, one brother, Roy Haug (Patsy) of Rosewood Heights, IL, many nieces and nephews and dear friend, Karen Vucich. Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information on online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Council rescinds cannabis dispensary ordinance
- Illinois to reinstate Blue Collar Jobs Act
- Two dead in Bethalto crash
- One hurt, one in custody following Alton shooting
- Bill would allow non-citizens to become police
- Skeletal remains identified in Hartford
- Council calls special session on cannabis dispensary
- Teen charged in latest Alton shooting
- Illinois measure would allow felons to serve as executors
- Chairman asking for review of former County Clerk's practices