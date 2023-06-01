Sandra Orloski

Sandra Kay (Hand) Orloski, 75, of Moro passed away peacefully in her sleep at 5:42pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with family by her side. She was born on April 24, 1948, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Jewel Ollie and Gladys Joyce (Betts) Hand. She is survived by her husband and best friend of almost 60 years, Ronald Orloski. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Steve Diveley of Bethalto; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Selena Orloski of Greenwood, Missouri; her grandchildren: Cory and Emily Diveley of Moro, Katie Diveley and her fiancé Ben Solomon of Chicago, Ali and Wesley Rather, and Tyler and Emma Orloski, all of Blue Springs, Missouri and Taylor Orloski of Greenwood, Missouri; her great-grandchildren: Caleb, Cooper, and Carly of Moro, and Elliott, Dawson, and Maggie of Blue Springs, Missouri; her sister-in-law, Renee Hand of O’Fallon, Illinois; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randy Orloski and Linda Owen of Flemington, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and close friends.
Sandy retired after over twenty years as Administrative Assistant to the Associate Director at Alton Mental Hospital. She was happiest while spending time with her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed traveling to the beach with her friends, going on vacations with her family, and spending summers with her husband at their cabin in Canada.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Alice Orloski; her brother, Ron Hand; and her sisters-in-law, Tina (Orloski) Sumpter and Betty (Orloski) Tyson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 5pm until 8pm at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River with time for sharing memories and celebrating Sandy’s life at 7:30pm. Following visitation and in accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please designate your donation to the Discovery Fund and indicate the gift is in memory of Sandra Orloski so it can be allocated to ovarian cancer research.
