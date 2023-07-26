Sandra Hoog

Sandra Kay Hoog, 65, dedicated mother, grandmother and wife, passed away suddenly at 1:52 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Sandy was born on November 3, 1957 in Jerseyville to the late Andrew and Vera Almeta (Allen) Soffray. She was raised in Jerseyville, where she graduated with the Class of 1975 from Jersey Community High School.
She spent her working years at Alton Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2017 as Unit Clerk. It was during her time working at Alton Memorial that she met her husband, Danny, and the two married on March 13, 1993 in Staunton. Danny and Sandy spent the majority of their married life residing in Livingston and shared in 30 years of marriage, devoting their time to their children’s lives. Since becoming a grandmother, Sandy has spent her retirement taking an active role and being a remarkable Mamaw in the lives of her grandchildren.
Sandy was clever and strong willed, with an enormous heart. Through the years, Sandy was passionate about sports, specifically St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and North Carolina Tar Heels basketball, and seized every opportunity to go to a sporting event. She loved holidays with her family, traveling the world and spending time with those she was close to.
Surviving are her husband, Danny Hoog of Livington; two children and their spouses, Dustin and Jenna Hoog of St. Charles, Missouri and Megan and Dominique Giovando-Hoog of O’Fallon, Illinois; five grandchildren, Brody, Priscilla, Raya, Nash and Niall – all of whom brought her immeasurable joy; her lifelong friend, Debbie Turpin; as well as many other dear friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Dennis Soffray.
Sandy will be remembered as a cherished friend, devoted mother, extraordinary grandmother and beloved wife. She cared so deeply for the people around her and will be forever missed.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com