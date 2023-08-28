Sandra "Sandy" L. East, 77, passed away 5:25 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born September 8, 1945 in Eureka, CA, she was the daughter of Arthur Clayton and Myrtle (Bartle) East.
Sandy had worked in the packaging department for Owens-IL Glass for 18 years, then worked as a public safety officer at Christian Hospital-Northwest for 17 years.
On June 14, 2014 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, she married her partner of over 60 years, Marilyn K. Drew. She survives along with many dear friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Hoffman.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of service at 6 pm, Sunday, August 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Mia woods will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Riverbend Humane Society and Shelter.