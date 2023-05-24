Ruth Wilson

Ruth E. Wilson, 88, passed away 4:40 am, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence.
Born September 18, 1934 in Gallatin County, IL, she was the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Ralph) Maynard.
Ruth had worked in the engineering department for Illinois Bell Telephone before retiring.
She had married Richard Vaughn who preceded her in death .
Surviving are a son, Kevin Crider of Cottage Hills; three step-children; a granddaughter, Amy Berkley; sister, Kay Kaylor of Worden; sister-in-law, Linda Maynard of Bethalto; several nieces and nephews; and many friends from Leisure World Health Club in Bethalto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Harold "Gene" Maynard, Bob Maynard, David Maynard; and two sisters and their husbands, Shirley (Bill) Lawson, Gloria (Burton) Godowitz.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm, Friday, May 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.