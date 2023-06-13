Ruth Rutherford

Ruth Ann Rutherford passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2:05 pm at her home in Bethalto. She was born on May 13, 1943, in Alton, the daughter of the late Junior Earl and Bonna (Sheppard) Kirk. Ruth Ann married Carl Andrew Rutherford on July 24, 1981, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2003.
Ruth Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a Christian. She was active in Home Extension for many years. And she loved to travel.
Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Guy (Lorri) Johnson of Reno, NV, Mark (Kathy) Johnson of Walshville, IL, Vonda (Rod) Bachman of Brighton, Darrell (Karen) Rutherford of Chesterfield, IL, and Randy (Amy) Rutherford of Saint Charles, MO; brother, Jim (Shelia) Kirk of Sterling, VA; sister, Rita (Morris) Goodwin of Malta, IL; nephew, Craig (Sky) Goodwin; sixteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Renee Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10 am, with Pastor Jim Johnston officiating, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will follow.
Memorials can be made to Walshville Christian Church.
