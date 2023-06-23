Ruth Elaine Connor, 61, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 At St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born to the late Robert Kofron and Therese (Meyer) Hudson on August 19, 1961 in St. Louis MO. Ruth met Gerald Connor and they were married in St. Louis on March 12, 1983. He precedes her in death. Ruth and Gerald are united again, playing bingo. Ruth loved to work Sudoku, she enjoyed watching game shows, drinking Diet Pepsi and putting puzzles together.
Ruth is survived by her 2 daughters: Crystal (David) Miskelley, Kelly (Megan) Connor; 3 grandchildren: Alexis, Matthew and Jaxon Miskelley; a brother: Paul Hudson; 2 sisters: Mary (Vince) Baltz, Patricia (Calvin) Lawrence; her stepfather: Donald Hudson; an aunt: Doloris Meyer and her beloved dog: Layla.
Besides her husband and parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her family dog, Shadow.
Donations may be made in Ruth’s name to Autism Speaks or directly to the family.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
