Russell Cambron

Russell Edward Cambron, 71, died at 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 10, 1952 in Alton, IL the son of the late Francis “Frank” and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. He worked for many years as a union truck driver with Stutz Excavating in Alton. Surviving are one brother, Norman Cambron (Mary) of Brighton, five sisters, Janie Cambron, Fern Woelfel (Paul) of Fieldon, Gerry Cambron of Dow, Rose Woelfel (Jim) of Fieldon and Joyce Hall (Mike) of Brighton, two brothers in law, Bert Reef of Brighton, and Bill Jones of Dow, one sister in law, Regina Cambron of Brighton and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Cambron, Jack Cambron and Denny Cambron and two sisters, Patricia Reef and Pauline Jones. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Father Martin Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association or to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com