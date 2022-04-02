Meppen
Rosemary Evelyn Siemer passed away on March 30, 2022, in Dallas, TX. The wife of Robert Siemer, “Bob and Rosie” shared 62 years of marriage.
Born to William “Bodie” and Teresa Caselton on July 25, 1932, Rosemary grew up on the West Side of Calhoun County Illinois on the family farm. After marrying her husband, Bob, she moved to Meppen, Illinois where she lived the majority of her life. Meppen always had a special place in her heart and it was there that she was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Altar Society.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (1/25/2012), infant sisters, Helen and Vera, her brother Lyndle Caselton, and sister Letha Simon. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Susan Pohlman and Carolyn (Michael) Barry; 2 grandchildren, Stacy (Jonathan) Reaves and Ross (Alyssa) Barry; and 6 great-grandchildren: Anika, Abram, Evelyn, Julian, Samuel, & Miles—all in Dallas, TX.
She was a loving friend, exceptional pie baker, talented seamstress, and loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan. Rosemary’s greatest joy the last 5 years has been getting to watch her (great) grandkids grow.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 4 at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin 4PM-7PM. Catholic funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 5 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Meppen.
Memorials may be made to The Restore (Pro-Life) Ministry, or the family’s choice.
