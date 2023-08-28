Rose Milligan

Rose “Rosie” Marie Milligan, 85, died at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born April 15, 1938 in Alton, the daughter of the late John and Cornelia “Dolly” (Kokos) Mullikin and her stepfather, George Christopher. She worked for many years as a beautician in the area. Rosie was devoted to her family and loved them dearly. She was raised in the Christian Church and enjoyed gardening and stock car racing. She was a lifetime Nascar and STL Cardinals fan. Surviving are two daughters, Susan Seefeldt (Mike) of Rio Rancho, NM and Samantha Reese (Dale) of Perry, MO., stepchildren, Ron Milligan (Julie) of St. Petersburg, FL, Sherry Simmons of Alton, grandchildren, Laura Cowan of Perry, MO, Kerri Reese of Alton, IL, Julianna McCarthy of Hazelwood, MO and Emily Orr of Rio Rancho, NM, great grandchildren, Alyia Cowan, Ashton Seefeldt, Marley Cowan, Malachi Orr, and one brother, Kenneth Christopher. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, John “Sonny” Christopher. Rosie was always grateful for the care that she received from the staff at Robings Manor in Brighton. No services are scheduled at this time.
