Rose Marie “Soonie” (Stimac) Huch, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.
Born Sept. 25, 1933 in Wood River, she was a daughter of Matthew and Martha Mary (Baricivich) Stimac.
She married Otto J. “Junior” Huch, Jr. on May 4, 1957 in Wood River. He preceded her in death July 7, 2007.
Rose was very proud of her Croatian heritage. She had a sense of humor as good as her cooking. She was a dedicated and faithful parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. Soonie enjoyed playing poker, and she never missed a St. Louis Cardinal baseball game.
She loved her family, and survivors include her children, Steve (Myra) Huch, Julie Huch, Sue (Jim) Barham, and John Huch; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; her sister, Josephine “Jeanie” Krpan; a brother-in-law, Earl (Lois) Huch; a sister-in-law, Betty Huch; her “out-law” sister Donna Stimac; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Soonie.
In addition to her husband Junior, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Jane Jackson; a son, James “Jimmy” Huch; three sisters, Annie Stimac, Mary Moore, and Catherine Gernigin; and four brothers, Andrew “Babe” Stimac, Matt “Bushy” Stimac, John J. “Chokie” Stimac, and George Stimac.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church.
Services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook at www.paynicfh.com