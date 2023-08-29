Ronnie Eugene Tidwell, 69, passed away 1:55 am, Monday, August 28, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 14, 1953 in Barling, Ark, he was the son of James W. and Agnes (Trimm) Tidwell.
On March 20, 1982 in Alton, He married Barbara A. Wiser. She died May 29, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Crystal (Jacob) Delp of Wood River, Michelle Kopsie of East Alton; his significant other, Debbie Ethridge of Brighton; step-daughters, Dorothy (Jeff) Gaither, Susie Mellenthin (Lonnie); 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and five sisters, Sue Hernandez, Linda Lefler, Tina (Brian) Bellerson, Debbie Dixon and Connie Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Ronnie Tidwell, Jr.; step-son, Charlie Eldridge; daughter, Mandy Tidwell; grandson, Alex Delp; brother, James Ray Tidwell; and sisters, Judy L. Ward and Sherian Kay Robinson.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.