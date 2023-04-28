Ronnie Harris

Ronald Lee Harris of East Alton and Edwardsville, died April 27, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, of complications related to dementia. He was 77.
Ronnie, to his friends and loved ones, had strong opinions, especially about politics, and never took a moment for granted. Fiercely loyal to his friends and family, he was known to always be the first one to lend a helping hand or be there when you needed him the most. A third-generation union member, Ronnie spent his life defending and supporting workers. He was a 46-year member and officer of Laborers' Local 338 in Wood River, IL. Ronnie was a Laborers' Laborer, dedicated to the causes of workers' rights, fair pay, and workplace safety. He could recite from memory the Union card number of nearly every member of Local 338. Ronnie loved the Union and his Brothers and Sisters from Local 338.
He was born on September 22, 1945 in Edwardsville, to Luther Harris, a local basketball star and a Laborer, and LaVerne Lee, a homemaker. LaVerne later married Richard Schmidt, who raised Ronnie and coached him in baseball. Ronnie excelled in sports at Edwardsville High School, lettering in track and cross country, and graduating with the Class of 1963. He also began caddying at Sunset Hills for local golf pros often sneaking onto the course before it opened to get in free playing time.
A man of many interests, he was a boater, a private pilot, a handyman, a golfer, a landscaper, an amateur meteorologist, a Cardinal fan, an avid reader of local newspapers, a ballet enthusiast (if one of his grandkids was dancing), and an Elvis Presley aficionado. Ronnie was a lover of ice cream and all things sweet, often giving his grandchildren dessert well before dinner. He was probably best known as the "Clark W. Griswold" of East Alton. Every year, Ronnie and his family would put up over 27,000 Christmas lights around their home on Valley Drive, often dressing as Santa and handing out candy canes.
Ronnie was devoted to his family, marrying the love of his life Nancy (Berends) Harris on October 4, 1969. They enjoyed travel adventures, including to Hawaii, Florida, New Orleans, Boston, and Las Vegas. Ronnie knew he was very lucky to have a spouse who tolerated-mostly-all of his mischief. His two children, Laurie Dennis and Randy Harris, were his pride and joy until his grandchildren. Christina and Kerry Dennis, supplanted them. He learned craftsmanship from his grandfather, Ed Lee, and spent many long days and late nights with his brothers-Rick, Jeff and Lance Schmidt- telling stories and laughing.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Edwardsville; his two children, Laurie (Joseph) Dennis of Madison, WI and Randy (Cindy) Harris of Edwardsville; his two grandchildren, Christina and Kerry Dennis; step grandchildren, Zach and Zane Butkovich; his brother, Lance (Beth) Schmidt of Oklahoma City, OK; his brother-in-law, Paul (Colleen) Berends; sister-in-law, Susan (Rich) Tallerico; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Thursday, May 4 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where his funeral service will be conducted at 10 am Friday.
Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials are suggested to "Partners for Pets".