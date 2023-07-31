Ronald Lee Grzywacz, Sr, 86, of Madison, IL died on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
He was born on October 19, 1936 in Granite City, IL to Frank and Mary (Barry) Smoltz.
Ronald married Teresa Smith in Granite City, IL on June 6, 2009.
The loving husband, father and grandfather attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL. He was a police officer for the Madison Police Department for 20 years, having been one of the first K-9 officers for the department. Ron was also an alderman for Madison for 12 years and he retired from the street department after serving as street superintendent. He enjoyed piddling in his garage and yard and sitting in the sunroom. Ron was owner/operator of G & G Car Wash in Madison and the 12 Street Saloon in Madison.
Besides his wife, Ronald is survived by a son, Ronald, Jr (Cindy) Grzywacz of Worden, IL; step daughter, Heather (Justin) Cooley of Granite City and 2 step sons: Derek (Tiffany) Lisac of Granite City and David Lisac, Jr of Maryville, IL. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Zylie, Zaydn, Josh, Ethan, Justin, Harper, Racelynn, Aydryan, Abby and Hayleigh and extended family members throughout the area.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Smoltz; his late wife, Valerie Grzywacz and a daughter, Sherri Lee Grzywacz.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney foundation.
