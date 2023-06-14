Roger Hill, 76, passed away at 1:56 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 8, 1946 in Tice, IL, he was a son of Jesse Hill and Lillian (Cohee) Cundiff.
A veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserves, Roger worked as an electrician for Allis-Chalmers/Fiat-Allis until they closed. He then worked for Ford Motor Co. until he retired. He enjoyed Ham radio operating.
He married Judy Armour Apr. 30, 1967 near Carlinville, IL. She survives.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by 3 daughters, Ranae Hill of Wood River, Crystal Hill of East Alton, and Cari (James) McCollum of Worden; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; two sisters, Laurena Barlow of Hollywood, FL and JoAnn Lutes of Springfield, IL; two brothers Donald Hill of DeKalb, IL and Kenneth Hill of Galesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hill.
Visitation will be Monday, June 19 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com