Roberta “Bobbi” Ulrich, 79, died at 6:03 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1944 in McCluskey, IL, the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Kelley) King. She worked as a banker at various banks in the St. Louis and Alton area. Bobbi was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton and the Alton Moose Club. On April 26, 1991 in Jerseyville, she married John R. Ulrich and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Sharon Bechtold (Jay) of Godfrey, three sons, David Ulrich (Kelly) of Jerseyville, Barry Rock (Trina) of Ozark, MO and Darin I. Rock of Centralia, IL, six grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Ulrich, one grandson, one sister, two brothers and one brother in law. Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Ray Robinson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com